OJ Simpson Dead At 76

LAS VEGAS, NV.– O.J. Simpson is dead at the age of 76. His family made the announcement he passed away after a battle with cancer.
He was acquitted of the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson as well Ron Goldman in the 1990s.
Simpson starred in the NFL for eleven seasons, playing for the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.
In 2008 he was found guilty on robbery and kidnapping charges and sentenced to 33 years in prison, but was released on parole in 2017.
