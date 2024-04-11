Listen Live
IMPD: Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Shooting on Indy’s North Side

Published on April 11, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a shooting that happened on the north side of Indianapolis Wednesday night.

Police in Indianapolis believe it happened just before 7 in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue, which is not far from the intersection of 38th and Meridian Streets. When they got there, they took the woman to a hospital. They also found a gun at the scene. IMPD Captain Don Weilhammer says they got information from witnesses.

“They had heard two shots and then said that there were children out front crying. So it’s my understanding that the neighbors immediately got the children and brought them over on their front porch,” said Weilhammer.

They think this could be a murder-suicide, but they are still investigating. The Indiana Department of Child Services was called to the scene to assist law enforcement.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Shem Ragsdale at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475.

IMPD: Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Shooting on Indy's North Side

