Listen Live
Local

Online Threats Made to Lebanon Community Schools Deemed to Be Not Credible

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

School Buses at Lebanon Community School Corporation

Source: WISH-TV

LEBANON, Ind.–The Lebanon Community School Corporation has been getting messages about explosive devices being placed in multiple schools across their school district, but they don’t believe those messages are credible.

“We have been in direct and ongoing contact with the Join Terrorism Task Force (FBI and State Police). We are also in direct and ongoing contact with our local law enforcement agencies. All law enforcement agencies and experts have assessed this message and do not believe it to be credible,” said Lebanon Community School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Jon Milleman Wednesday afternoon.

Milleman says they have determined that these messages appear to be a form of swatting, which is a criminal harassment act that deceives emergency personnel.

“Today, a reinforcement of this assessment includes the fact that a school district in the town of Lebanon in another state received the same message naming our schools. Yesterday (Tuesday), a school district outside the state of Indiana received a threatening message from the same sender and email address. Our Lebanon Schools Police have been monitoring the perimeters of our school buildings and entrances, including our surveillance video and overnight surveillance video. They are confident that our schools have and will remain secure and our students and staff are not in danger of threat,” said Milleman.

Milleman also told parents with children in the school district that if they wish to pick their child up or keep them home, then they can do so by contacting their principal.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
School Buses at Lebanon Community School Corporation
John Herrick

Online Threats Made to Lebanon Community Schools Deemed to Be Not Credible

Police Tape
Donnie Burgess

Indy Police Make Quick Arrest in 5-Year-Old Girl’s Death

US-LIFESTYLE-WEAPONS-LAW
Producer Karl

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is concerned with the rise of self-defense shootings

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 03 Drake at Indiana State
Kurt Darling

Report: ISU Finalizing Deal To Hire Matthew Graves As Head Coach

IMPD Paff Post
Donnie Burgess

IMPD Confirm Indy Woman’s Passing, Foul Play Not Suspected

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close