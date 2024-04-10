Listen Live
Local

Woman Shot in Arm Monday, Originally Thought It Was A Bird

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Shooting range, shooting from a pistol at a target.

Source: Dmitri Toms / Getty

NORTH SALEM, Ind. — Hendricks County Authorities say that on April 8th around 2:40 p.m. in North Salem a woman was hit by a bullet in her upper arm on Ladoga Road.

The bullet was fired from roughly 4,400 feet away. Detectives say when they arrived they found a 70 year old woman who says she “felt something poke her arm.” She told police that she originally believed a bird had flown into her arm and hit her with its beak. She later discovered it to be a bullet hole.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers would later find out that people had been target shooting at a residence along North State Road 75. Everyone involved in the target shooting has been cooperating with investigators and no criminal charges are being filed.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
Producer Karl

The hatred for Caitlin Clark is crazy

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Kurt Darling

Woman With A Knife Killed by Police In North Vernon

Shooting range, shooting from a pistol at a target.
Sam Fritz

Woman Shot in Arm Monday, Originally Thought It Was A Bird

Jamey Noel mugshot
Kurt Darling

Judge Breaks Gavel Sending Former Clark County Sheriff Back To Jail

President Biden
Kurt Darling

Lawmakers React To President Biden’s Latest Student Debt Forgiveness Plan

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close