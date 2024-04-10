Early Voting Underway in Indiana for May 7 Primary

INDIANAPOLIS–Early voting for the May 7 primary election has begun. It started on April 9 and runs until noon Monday May 6.

If you are already registered to vote and have a photo ID, you can vote early in person.

If you are sick, injured, scheduled to work or unable to find transportation to the polls and need an absentee ballot, you need to submit an application by April 25.

“Anyone who is registered to vote in Marion County and has a valid ID can cast a ballot, usually very quickly, in one of our Early Voting polling places,” said Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell. “Our goal is to make in-person Early Voting as convenient as possible for voters.”

The Clerk’s Office will be open for Early Voting from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and then extend its hours starting April 27. That’s also when eight satellite sites will open in each of the other townships. The following sites will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. until May 5:

-Decatur Township Government Center

-Franklin Township Government Center

-International Marketplace Coalition (Pike Twp.)

-MSD Lawrence Education & Community Center

-Perry Township Government Center

-St. Luke’s United Methodist Church (Washington Twp.)

-Thatcher Park Community Center (Wayne Twp.)

-Warren Township Government Center

The satellite site in Pike Township has moved to the International Marketplace Coalition due to the temporary closure of the Pike Library Branch for renovations.

You can also visit Vote.Indy.gov to see an interactive map of these locations, as well as the 186 Vote Centers that will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Election Day.

To find a voting site near you, go to indianavoters.in.gov.