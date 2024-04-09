Listen Live
NWS: Rainfall Concerns and Severe Weather Threats

The biggest worry about severe weather is to the east of Indianapolis.

Published on April 9, 2024

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — We’re bracing for a lot of rain statewide, starting later today. Forecasters are cautioning that this rain could make the existing flooding in some rivers even worse. The heaviest downpour is predicted for late Wednesday into Thursday. Plus, there’s a possibility of severe weather hitting across the state.

“Our primary concern is how much rainfall we will see here,” says forecaster Joseph Nield with the National Weather Service. Areas across the state could see 1-3 inches, which, on top of the significant rainfall we received last week, could produce some localized flooding.”

According to Nield, the biggest worry about severe weather is to the east of Indianapolis, where strong winds and small hail are possible.

Neild also says the rain will ease off by Thursday and continue into Friday. The weekend is shaping up to be pleasant, with mild temperatures and tranquil weather.

He added that Hoosiers lucked out with perfect weather for Monday’s total solar eclipse.

