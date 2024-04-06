Police Searching for Greene County Inmate

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — Police are currently trying to find a man who escaped from a community corrections facility, and they need your help.

Charles Orr III is described as a 5’9″ blond man with green eyes and multiple tattoos, including tattoos of skulls on his legs and arms. Officers say he took off his ankle bracelet and left the Greene County Community Corrections facility Friday.

The Greene County Sheriff’s office did not provide details about Orr’s original crime(s). But, they say he could be armed and dangerous.

If you see him, please simply call 9-1-1, or contact the Sheriff’s Department.