IFD: Five Displaced After Saturday Morning Fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters are investigating after a blaze displaced five people early Saturday morning.
The Indianapolis Fire Department notes that the fire occurred inside a home on Biscayne Road. Images from the scene show smoke, as well as extensive damage to the roof and other parts of the property.
Thankfully, no one was hurt. But, IFD says four adults and one child have been displaced as a result.
It is not yet clear what caused the fire.
