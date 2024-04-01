Chuck Goodrich: Never expect folks to do things you’re not willing to do yourself

Listen to Chuck Goodrich’s appearance on Tony Katz and the Morning News here:

The race for Indiana’s 5th in Congress has been dramatic. In February 2023, Congresswoman Victoria Spartz announced that she would not seek re-election and not pursue a run for the Senate. – Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz says she will retire from politics after 2024 (nbcnews.com), then one year later she flips and announced that she will run for re-election – Spartz flips, announces she’s filing for reelection • Indiana Capital Chronicle. Tony asked Goodrich about the current congresswoman’s change of heart.

Goodrich:

She actually misled all of our voters in the district and in the country. She lied to the people including the entire district, and then in the last minute she sneaks back in the race and changes the entire run for Congress… We need someone like me, that is your conservative principled voice and understands that their word is your bond. You said it, you make that happen. It’s unbelievable that she misled our voters for over a year.

