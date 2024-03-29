Listen Live
Give and Take: Trump attends wake for killed hero NYPD Cop… as 3 Dem presidents shut down city for glitzy $25M fundraiser

Optics are everything

Published on March 29, 2024

Tony Katz:

“Optics are everything, perception, the way you formulate people’s opinions, just with the imagery… sometimes a picture, a side by side perhaps” (above) “They’re hosting a fundraiser for the elites, and Donald Trump was a funeral for a cop who was killed in the line of duty”.

See what aired today and listen to the show in its entirety:

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1 – WIBC 93.1 FM

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2 – WIBC 93.1 FM

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3 – WIBC 93.1 FM

