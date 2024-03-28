Listen Live
Indiana National Guard Troops Deployed to Texas for Border Security Mission

Governor Holcomb announced the deployment of Indiana National Guard members to the southern border in February.

Published on March 28, 2024

Holcomb 2024 Next Level Agenda

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

EDINBURGH, IND — Indiana National Guard members are heading to Texas to assist with border security efforts as part of Operation Lone Star. Around 50 troops will be stationed in southern Texas to support the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety.

At Camp Atterbury, state leaders such as Gov. Eric Holcomb and Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana’s adjutant general, addressed the troopers and Hoosiers at the event.

“As you set to deploy, on this next mission, Operation Lone Star takes you to El Paso, I just can’t say it enough how appreciative we are and how much we value what you are doing,” said Holcomb.

Governor Holcomb announced the deployment of Indiana National Guard members to the southern border in February. According to earlier reports, the deployment will last approximately ten months.

“Hoosiers are proving once again if the Federal Government can’t get their act together on the border, we will,” he added. “We feel the effects of that lack of integrity on our Southern Border.”

Last month, Holcomb joined 13 other governors at the U.S.-Mexican border in Texas for an event spotlighting the border crisis.

