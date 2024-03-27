Listen Live
Local

600 Cans of Baby Formula Stolen from Southern Indiana Walmart; 3 Suspects Arrested

600 Cans of Baby Formula Stolen from Southern Indiana Walmart; 3 Suspects Arrested

Published on March 27, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

This is a picture a baby formula rack at a grocery store. The image shows many empty spots, due to a formula shortage.

Source: PHOTO: Donnie Burgess

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Three suspects were arrested after police say they stole nearly 600 cans of baby formula from a Walmart in southern Indiana.

Boonville Police Department officers sometime Thursday were dispatched to Walmart to investigate a theft. When officers arrived, store employees told them that the suspects had stolen baby formula and drove away.

The suspect vehicle was stopped near the intersection of State Road 261 and Eskew Road, less than a mile away from the store. After seeing a “large amount of baby formula” in the vehicle, the vehicle was impounded and later searched by police.

Two suspects, Edgar Ramirez and Nora Zarate, (zah-rah-tee) were taken into custody. A third juvenile suspect from Texas was also arrested for their role in the incident.

Online court records show that Ramirez and Zarate are both facing felony charges for theft of property valued between $750 – $50,000. A court date hasn’t been set.

Investigators found 576 containers of baby formula, totaling $22,495.41.

For reference, that is the average cost of a new 2024 Toyota Corolla.

Police say that the traffic stop “uncovered a larger theft ring that included theft from Walmarts in Boonville, Newburgh, (the east side of) Evansville, and Jasper.”

The department did not say if the theft ring was exclusive to baby formula.

 

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Migrants cross the border to USA...
Politics

Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment

This is a picture a baby formula rack at a grocery store. The image shows many empty spots, due to a formula shortage.
Local

600 Cans of Baby Formula Stolen from Southern Indiana Walmart; 3 Suspects Arrested

US-TRANSPORT-INCIDENT
National

Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses In Baltimore, Hit By Container Ship

Kate Middleton announces she is diagnosed with Cancer
National

Princess Kate Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

15 Arrested in 9-Month Investigation
News

Interstate Drug Bust: Johnson County Sheriff Announces 15 Arrests

East Side Shooting Crime Scene
Local

1 Dead and 5 Injured Including an IMPD Officer in East Side Shooting

A marcher with a pink hat and pink scarf holds a sign to cover her face that says, "Pussy Grabber" during the Woman's March in the borough of Manhattan in NY on January 18, 2020, USA. The rally took place 3 years after the inauguration of President Donald Trump and 3 days after the Articles of Impeachment were brought to the Senate. Thousands gather to protest equal rights at the 2020 Women's March.
Uncategorized

Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close