600 Cans of Baby Formula Stolen from Southern Indiana Walmart; 3 Suspects Arrested

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Three suspects were arrested after police say they stole nearly 600 cans of baby formula from a Walmart in southern Indiana.

Boonville Police Department officers sometime Thursday were dispatched to Walmart to investigate a theft. When officers arrived, store employees told them that the suspects had stolen baby formula and drove away.

The suspect vehicle was stopped near the intersection of State Road 261 and Eskew Road, less than a mile away from the store. After seeing a “large amount of baby formula” in the vehicle, the vehicle was impounded and later searched by police.

Two suspects, Edgar Ramirez and Nora Zarate, (zah-rah-tee) were taken into custody. A third juvenile suspect from Texas was also arrested for their role in the incident.

Online court records show that Ramirez and Zarate are both facing felony charges for theft of property valued between $750 – $50,000. A court date hasn’t been set.

Investigators found 576 containers of baby formula, totaling $22,495.41.

For reference, that is the average cost of a new 2024 Toyota Corolla.

Police say that the traffic stop “uncovered a larger theft ring that included theft from Walmarts in Boonville, Newburgh, (the east side of) Evansville, and Jasper.”

The department did not say if the theft ring was exclusive to baby formula.