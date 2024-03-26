Listen Live
Sports

IU Center Kel’el Ware Declares for NBA Draft

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Penn State v Indiana

Source: David Berding / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana Hoosier sophomore Kel’el Ware declared for the 2024 NBA Draft on Tuesday morning.

Ware is coming off a season at Indiana where he averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds, and nearly two blocks per game. He led the team in scoring.

He was named Second-Team All Big Ten this year and was also included on the Big Ten All Defensive Team.  He was also a McDonald’s All-American in 2022.

Ware transferred to Indiana from Oregon before the 2023-24 season.

In a post to social media, Ware said the following:

“Thank you Indiana. It has been a pleasure to wear cream and crimson and have an opportunity to play for the greatest fans in the world,” said Ware.

 

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Penn State v Indiana
Sports

IU Center Kel’el Ware Declares for NBA Draft

Kate Middleton announces she is diagnosed with Cancer
National

Princess Kate Announces Cancer Diagnosis

15 Arrested in 9-Month Investigation
News

Interstate Drug Bust: Johnson County Sheriff Announces 15 Arrests

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

East Side Shooting Crime Scene
Local

1 Dead and 5 Injured Including an IMPD Officer in East Side Shooting

Migrants cross the border to USA...
Politics

Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment

US-TRANSPORT-INCIDENT
National

Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses In Baltimore, Hit By Container Ship

Tokyo annular solar eclipse 2012
Local

ISP: Don’t Stop On Interstates During Solar Eclipse

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close