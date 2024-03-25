Listen Live
News

New York Appeals Court Reduces Trump Bond

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-TRUMP

Source: MARY ALTAFFER / Getty

NEW YORK — Former President Trump’s bond in his New York civil fraud case is being lowered. An appeal court agreed to cut the amount from 454 million to 175 million dollars. This comes after Trump said he would have to sell properties at a loss to secure enough funds to cover the bond.

The judgment is from a ruling made in February by Judge Arthur Engoron, who found Trump and his company liable for fraud. Trump may now be able to proceed with his appeal of the ruling without the risk of his assets being seized due to lack of payment.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Amused Sentiment - Anger Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-TRUMP
News

New York Appeals Court Reduces Trump Bond

Kate Middleton announces she is diagnosed with Cancer
National

Princess Kate Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

15 Arrested in 9-Month Investigation
News

Interstate Drug Bust: Johnson County Sheriff Announces 15 Arrests

East Side Shooting Crime Scene
Local

1 Dead and 5 Injured Including an IMPD Officer in East Side Shooting

Tokyo annular solar eclipse 2012
Local

ISP: Don’t Stop On Interstates During Solar Eclipse

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local

One Killed, One Hurt in Rockville Road Shooting Wednesday

A marcher with a pink hat and pink scarf holds a sign to cover her face that says, "Pussy Grabber" during the Woman's March in the borough of Manhattan in NY on January 18, 2020, USA. The rally took place 3 years after the inauguration of President Donald Trump and 3 days after the Articles of Impeachment were brought to the Senate. Thousands gather to protest equal rights at the 2020 Women's March.
Uncategorized

Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close