xZOOberance Returns to the Indianapolis Zoo This Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday is officially the first day of Spring, and in honor of the season, the Indianapolis Zoo is preparing to welcome visitors to the annual xZOOberance festival.

Here, you and your family can enjoy themed activities, special foods, performances, and more, as well as interact with the zoo’s animals.

For example, your kids can sort flowers and learn about nature at the Blooming Cottage inside the Bicentennial Pavilion. They can also participate in a Pollen Toss, attempt yoga, and experience the Fluttering Butterflies Exhibit at the Hilbert Conservatory.

The special offerings will be available from noon to 4 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday of the event’s duration. This year’s festival will kick off Thursday and will run through April 14th.

xZOOberance is included with the price of admission. Get tickets at indianapoliszoo.com.

