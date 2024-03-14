RFK Jr. Wants WHO As His VP?

It’s no secret Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is playing the political field unconventionally.

Kennedy is an interesting combination for a political figure as he is both strongly environmental, yet also an anti-vaccine activist. He initially ran as a Democrat for the 2024 election but has since switched to run independent.

The Independent presidential candidate has confirmed he will be announcing his running mate in California on March 26th.

RFK Jr. has reportedly already made his decision on a vice president. He teased the public Wednesday with his short list which had some surprising names.

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jese Ventura are both rumored as possible running mates for Kennedy. While both a conspiracist football player and professional wrestler may have not been on your bingo card, we’ve doubted the seriousness of celebrities before (i.e. Trump.)

Whoever RFK Jr. picks, it can’t be any more embarrassing than word-salad-Harris herself.

Hammer and Nigel discuss the… interesting picks here: