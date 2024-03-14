Meltdown Madness Is In Full Swing!

The madness continues… the Meltdown Madness!

We are getting closer to the elite 8 of our Meltdown Madness. You have been voting each weekday on your favorite actor, musician, coach, and tv anchors’ public meltdown.

Winners who have advanced so far include R. Kelly’s meltdown with Gayle King, Casey Kasem upset with producers, Coach Mike Gundy with his infamous “I’m a man…I’m 40!” explosion, and Bill O’Reilly. Check out our latest winner, Tommy Lasorda here.

Round one, game 6 brought out the worst of the worst in television personalities.

#13 SEED. Chris Berman of ESPN was getting a little irritable after the crew kept moving around during his on-air segment. During the commercial break, Berman made note of the amateur hour.

vs.

#4 SEED. Another strong outburst on set. Lawrence O’Donnell of MSN let the staff have it after a combination of some nearby construction work and someone chatting about an upcoming retail sale disrupted his taping.

In a surprising twist, Chris Berman has been chosen to move on!

This brings us up to Round 1, Game 7!

We have another sports themed showdown.

#8 SEED. Cubs manager Lee Elia’s historic rant in early 1983. He had had it with fans showing up during games just to boo his team. The amount of swearing that followed lives in infamy.

vs.

#9 SEED. Jim Mora‘s infamous “playoffs” quote. In November 2001, the Colts coach turned an average postgame press conference into a clip that would live on!

Be sure to vote NOW to see your favorite move onto the next round. Polls open until 1pm 3/14/24.

