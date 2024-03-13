Listen Live
Beech Grove Dad Gets Probation After Son Seen in Video with Gun

Published on March 13, 2024

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A father whose young child was seen on video with a handgun is accepting a plea agreement. Shane Osborne pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent and had two other charges dismissed. Osborne was sentenced to probation for the offense. This comes after a video of his 4-year-old son carrying a handgun at an apartment complex in Beech Grove in 2023. The incident went viral because Osborne’s arrest was on the live TV show “On Patrol: Live On Reelz”.

 

