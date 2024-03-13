Eli Lilly Partners with Amazon

Indianapolis based Eli Lilly announced Wednesday it has brought on Amazon.com’s pharmacy unit to deliver drug prescriptions sent to its direct-to-consumer service, LillyDirect.
Lilly launched the platform in January to enable patients to obtain their migraine, diabetes and obesity drugs, directly from the company. Amazon.com’s pharmacy unit will now deliver drug prescriptions for Indianapolis based Lilly as announced Wednesday.
The drugmaker said prescriptions sent to LillyDirect Pharmacy Solutions would now be delivered by either Amazon Pharmacy or Truepill, depending on the patient’s insurance coverage and other factors.
-
H&N: 2024 State Of The Union BINGO Card (Download Here)
-
Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked
-
ABC News president Kimberly Godwin: Donald Trump is “as racist as they come”
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana
-
Substitute Teacher at Perry Meridian High School Assaulted By Student, Student Not Arrested
-
Outkick's Bobby Burack On National Media Suppressing Lakin Riley's Death
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
One Man Arrested For Attempted Armed Robbery of Indiana Casino