UPDATE: Saturday Morning Hit and Run Suspect Called Police Hours After Incident

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday around 11 a.m., IMPD say they responded to a vandalism complaint at the Courtyard Marriot on the city’s west side.

It was Salvador Banales who called to report that he believed that his rental car had been vandalized the previous night.

Detectives would find out that Banales was close to where the incident took place the previous night and identified him as a suspect. Officers would take Banales into custody as he was about to board his return flight to Texas at the Indianapolis Airport.

Talking to investigators, Banales said he was in town for a work convention. He had been to multiple bars that night. He claims to have left the final bar at 1:30 a.m. and that he remembers hitting something but did not remember the street name.

Banales says he did not call police after the incident and that he “passed out” after getting back to his hotel.

He has been charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident that Resulted in Death or Serious Bodily Injury, Causing Catastrophic Injury while Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and False Informing.

Banales is currently being held at the Marion County Jail.

It was announced by the Marion County Coroner Monday morning that one of the three victims involved in a hit and run on Saturday has died.

27-year-old Brandon Breedlove was originally transported to the hospital in critical condition before dying due to injuries sustained in the accident. The other two victims were both in stable condition.