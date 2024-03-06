Fort Wayne Teenager Charged With Murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — You may remember hearing about a young man who was killed just months after his sister died at the hands of a police officer. Now, a teenager has been charged for that man’s murder.
Last month, the Allen County Coroner’s Office revealed that 21-year-old Divoryan Warren-Hill had been shot multiple times, as well as stabbed in the neck. Officers had found him dead inside a home on Lynn Avenue in Fort Wayne.
Now, police say they have arrested 19-year-old Leland Hairston for the murder of Warren-Hill.
Warren-Hill’s sister, DaChe’na, was shot and killed by Officer Mark Guzman on November 19th. The Prosecutor’s Office later announced that Guzman had “used necessary force” in that incident.
