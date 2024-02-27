Prosecutor’s Office Finds Fort Wayne Officer ‘Justified’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Months after shooting and killing a woman while responding to a call, a Fort Wayne Police officer has been found justified.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office believes Officer Mark Guzman “used necessary force” when he shot and killed DaChe’na Warren-Hill on Nov. 19th. He had been called about a fight near Winchester Road.

Police say the woman then tried to run over Guzman with her car, so Guzman did what he thought was best in order to “prevent serious bodily injury or death to himself and/or citizens of this community.”

But, many of Warren-Hill’s family members and friends later expressed their doubts about the incident. They also paid for a billboard in her honor, which described her as a “Vibrant Loving Preschool Teacher.”

Her funeral service was held at Abundant Life Church in Fort Wayne. She was buried at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery.