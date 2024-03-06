Charges Filed Against Man Involved in a Shooting at an Arby’s in Mishawaka.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Charges have been filed against a man involved in a shooting at an Arby’s in Mishawaka. The shooting happened in February when police say Dravyn Maxie was in the Arby’s that evening and walked out into the parking lot, showed his gun, and told the person he ended up shooting to get out of their car. Maxie ended up shooting that person in the head and torso. They survived the shooting as they are said to have returned fire hitting Maxie in the stomach. Maxie is in custody and has pleaded not guilty to battery charges.