West Side School on Lockdown as Armed Man Barricades Himself in Home

Published on March 6, 2024

(WISH-TV) — A west side school was on lockdown Wednesday morning after a man barricaded himself inside a home across the street with a firearm.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told News 8 that officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of North Belmont Avenue around 7 a.m. on a report of a disturbance.

Police say when they arrived, a male and female were inside the home. The female came out of the house, but the male barricaded himself inside. IMPD says they believe the male was armed.

The home is across the street from Matchbook Learning at Wendell Phillips 63. The school was on lockdown at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers do not believe there is a threat to the school. SWAT was on the scene to assist.

People are asked to avoid the area.

