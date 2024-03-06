West Side School on Lockdown as Armed Man Barricades Himself in Home

(WISH-TV) — A west side school was on lockdown Wednesday morning after a man barricaded himself inside a home across the street with a firearm.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told News 8 that officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of North Belmont Avenue around 7 a.m. on a report of a disturbance.
Police say when they arrived, a male and female were inside the home. The female came out of the house, but the male barricaded himself inside. IMPD says they believe the male was armed.
The home is across the street from Matchbook Learning at Wendell Phillips 63. The school was on lockdown at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers do not believe there is a threat to the school. SWAT was on the scene to assist.
People are asked to avoid the area.
-
ABC News president Kimberly Godwin: Donald Trump is “as racist as they come”
-
Delphi Police Warn Parents to Stay Alert After Man Takes Girls into Woods
-
Gun Goes Off at Top Golf in Fishers, Indianapolis Man Arrested
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana
-
Bill Passes Senate Allowing Banks to Make Changes to Deposit Accounts Without Obtaining Consent
-
Nationwide AT&T Outage: Users Report 'SOS' Message Instead of Signal Bars
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Substitute Teacher at Perry Meridian High School Assaulted By Student, Student Not Arrested