Fans Flock to 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Football fans nationwide have gathered in the city for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. This event is crucial for college football players dreaming of going pro, with over 300 of the finest athletes in town showcasing their skills in front of coaches, general managers, and scouts.

WIBC Radio spoke with fans who traveled to the Capital City to witness some of the top football prospects demonstrating their talent.

“I’m good at football, and I think I have a good chance,” said a 10-year-old fan. His father brought him to watch and learn from some of the most talented.

“My son here is going to be in the NFL, so he needs to see what’s in front of him,” his father added.

The NFL is organizing a free combined experience at the Lucas Oil Stadium South Lot. Fans can come and wear their favorite NFL team gear, take photos with the Colts Super Bowl XLI Vince Lombardi Trophy, meet players, and see all 57 Super Bowl rings up close.

“It’s my first Combine,” one fan told us. “I traveled from Cincinnati but have been a Bills season ticket holder for 37 years.”

The NFL Scouting Combine takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium and runs through Sunday.