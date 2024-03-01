Trump and Biden’s Border Showdown

It was a showdown at the southern border as President Biden and former President Donald Trump made appearances in different Texas border towns.

Biden, who decided to make the rare visit to the border to compete with Trump, visited the town of Brownsville, Texas where he met with border patrol agents, law enforcement officials and local leaders according to the White House.

The President delivered remarks during his visit to the southern border town in which he addressed a wildfire that occurred in the state’s panhandle and Oklahoma.

“I’ve flown over a lot of these wildfires since I’ve been president,” Biden said. “Flown over more land burned to the ground. All the vegetation gone more than the entire state of Maryland in square footage.”

The president then proceeded to bring up climate change.

“The idea there’s no such thing as climate change. I love that, man,” he added. “I love some of my Neanderthal friends who still think there’s no climate change.”

Former president Donald Trump made his visit to Eagle Pass, Texas, a little more than 300 miles from Biden. Trump met with Texas officials including Gov. Greg Abbott.

During his remarks at the border, Trump addressed the murder of University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley. The suspect in Riley’s killing is a 26-year-old illegal immigrant from Venezuela.