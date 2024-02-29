Mitch McConnell Is Stepping Down As Senate GOP Leader

Senator Mitch McConnell has decided to finally give up his spot as Senate Republican leader.

The Kentucky lawmaker, who was elected to lead his caucus in 2006 during Republican President George W. Bush’s second term and is the longest-serving Senate party chief in history, announced Wednesday that he would quit his post in November when the next leader is selected.

Senators John Thune of South Dakota, John Cornyn of Texas and John Barrasso of Wyoming are his most likely successors, and Cornyn on Thursday formally announced his intention to run for the post.

The 82-year-old Republican leader has concerned the public with his old age and health, freezing up twice last summer while speaking to reporters. These incidents raised questions about how long he would be able to hold his post.

In September, the doctor of Congress said in a statement that the two episodes did not appear to be the result of a stroke or seizure, but offered no explanation of what caused McConnell to stand speechless and wide-eyed during the two press conferences.

McConnell also tripped at a Washington dinner last year and was admitted to a hospital for treatment of a concussion and a minor rib fracture, leaving him out of commission for weeks.