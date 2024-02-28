Michigan Primary Results: Trump Smokes Nikky Haley

Former President Donald Trump won Michigan’s Republican primary by a landslide, further cementing his status as frontrunner for the Republican nomination ahead of Nikki Haley.

Trump led former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley 65.6%-30.2% with about 9% of statewide votes counted as of about 9:10 p.m. ET, shortly after the Associated Press called the race for him.

Prior to Tuesday’s primary, Trump had won 110 total delegates after beating Haley, his only remaining competitor in the race, in the first four contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

Michigan awards 55 GOP delegates: 16 proportionally to candidates who win at least 12.5% of the statewide vote, while the 39 others are awarded proportionally to candidates in each of the 13 congressional districts or to the candidate who wins the majority of the votes in a congressional district.

Trump’s campaign estimates he could exceed the 1,215-delegate threshold needed to clinch the Republican nomination as soon as March 12, when Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi and Washington hold their primaries.

Biden won the Democratic primary in Michigan, despite thousands of people voting “uncommitted” in protest against Biden’s support for Israel during the war in Gaza.