Ooh La La, Biden Says The Key To A Happy Marriage Is ‘Good Sex’

President Joe Biden has revealed that his secret to a long and happy marriage is “good sex,” according to a new book about the first lady Jill Biden.

“American Woman – The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden,” was authored by New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers and comes out this week.

“Joe may have tamped down on his public bedroom declarations winning the presidency, but he has joked to aides that ‘good sex’ is the key to a lasting and happy marriage, much to his wife’s chagrin,” Katie Rogers writes in an upcoming book obtained by Fox News Digital.

The book describes that ahead of the 2008 presidential election, in 2006, “Joe still seemed more interested in staying home with Jill than in running for the presidency.”

“I’d rather be at home making love to my wife while my children are asleep,” Biden said in public remarks that year when asked about a potential 2008 presidential run.

The comment drew a shrug from a spokesperson at the time who said then-Senator Biden was “frankly totally in love with his wife,” Rogers writes.

Joe and Jill tied the knot in 1977, but it took five proposals from Biden to get Jill to agree.