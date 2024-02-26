Trump Destroys Haley in Her Home State of South Carolina

Trump South Carolina victory speech. Trump destroys Nikki Haley in SC –https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-2024-south-carolina-primary-voter-exit-polls/
….she’s still going to campaign. And she should. It’s actually an excellent strategy.
Tony Katz covered this, and the following on today’s Tony Katz and the Morning News:
Netanyahu speaking on Face the Nation on potential hostage deal U.S. Air Force Member Sets Self on Fire Outside Israel’s Embassy in D.C. to Protest War in Gaza U.S. Air Force Member Sets Self on Fire Outside Israel’s Embassy in D.C. to Protest War in Gaza (msn.com)
Democrats, who oppose Trump for trying to decertify the 2020 election, now want to make plans to decertify the 2024 election if Trump wins – https://twitter.com/seanmdav/status/1761109423999553657?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
Nikki refuses to drop out. Tony’s trip to Israel coming up.
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to resign after Super Tuesday: reports RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to resign after Super Tuesday: reports (msn.com) Laken Riley is dead because the border is lawless – https://nypost.com/2024/02/24/us-news/laken-riley-murder-suspect-jose-ibarra-seen-in-nyc-after-illegally-entering-us-social-media/
UGA Student Laken Riley murdered by Illegal Alien
….the killer was illegal. So was his brother – https://nypost.com/2024/02/24/us-news/brother-of-suspect-in-murder-of-uga-student-laken-riley-charged-with-green-card-fraud/
….and the media refuses to admit that he was here illegally – https://twitter.com/charlescwcooke/status/1761349489535693014?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….when they are not saying that Laken Riley was at fault for going for a run – https://twitter.com/ap/status/1761741612743282903?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….let’s use the words of the Left: Biden and Mayorkas have blood on their hands. And so does AOC.
….yes, AOC. Who says the migrant crisis is a “hoax” – https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1761430728867463323?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
Stallone moves to Florida – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sylvester-stallone-jennifer-flavin-florida/2024/02/25/id/1154881/
Trump is our Popcorn Moment
….absolutely impossible – https://nypost.com/2024/02/23/business/woke-google-gemini-refuses-to-say-pedophilia-is-wrong-after-diverse-historical-images-debacle-individuals-cannot-control-who-they-are-attracted-to
….the bigots program the bigotry. Whether its Chat GPT or Google Gemini or any other, the only question here is “Who Watches The Watchmen?”
South Carolina exit polling.
Gerry Dick: Foreclosure suit filed against owner of Wilshaw hotel property Foreclosure suit filed against owner of Wilshaw hotel property – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com
Traffic levels at Indiana airports is returning to pre-pandemic levels. Numbers are in from the NBA All-Star game. Best attended game in years.
Liberals still pushing the Blue Line. It’s not just a ‘local issue’, it’s taking federal money, of course we get a say.
No path for Nikki Haley to go forward.
Congressman Jim Banks: For all the Reasons That We're Impeaching Mayorkas, We Should Be Impeaching Joe Biden
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
Nationwide AT&T Outage: Users Report 'SOS' Message Instead of Signal Bars
Sunday Morning: Three Shootings Leave Two Dead, Five Injured
Bill Passes Senate Allowing Banks to Make Changes to Deposit Accounts Without Obtaining Consent
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
Seven More Deaths Due to Flu Virus in Indiana
One Killed, 20 Injured In Shooting At Chiefs Super Bowl Parade In Kansas City