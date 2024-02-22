Colts Fans Are One of the Biggest Drinkers of The Season

Somethings just go together: peanut butter and jelly, milk and cookies, and of course, beer and football!

A new study has just released their list of which NFL fanbase consumed the most and least amount of beer, wine, or liquor during the 2023-2024 season.

BACtrack collected data on blood-alcohol levels on more than 28,000 fans from September 2023-January 2024. The results were collected from users on their app who submitted anonymously from 6am the day of a regular season game to 6am the day AFTER the game.

The BAC levels of the Top 5 teams are at or above 0.080% (the legal threshold in most states to be arrested for driving while intoxicated).

Check out the results below:

Tennesse Titans, 0.093% Pittsburgh Steelers, 0.088% Indianapolis Colts, 0.085% Atlanta Falcons, 0.085% New Orleans Saints, 0.08%

Yes, you read that right. Indianapolis, home of the Colts, we the fans are in the top three!

The BACTrack team also released the top 5 fanbases that drank the least this season.

Kansas City Chiefs, 0.051% Washington Commanders, 0.058% New York Giants, 0.058% Baltimore Ravens, 0.059% Los Angeles Chargers, 0.062%

Hammer noticed a trend when comparing the two lists. The majority of the teams who did NOT make the playoffs this season were the biggest drunks. However, the Kansas City Chiefs (who WON the Super Bowl) had the LEAST amount of BAC during the year. (We’re betting Travis Kelce was not part of the survey.)

Maybe as Colts fans we should take note? …nahhhh.

Congrats Hoosiers, we may be losers but at least we have a good time!