Rock Icon Bret Michaels Joins The Hammer & Nigel Show!

Friend of the show Poison frontman, Bret Michaels is coming to Indy with just a few of his friends!
Parti-Gras music festival is coming back to Indy this summer for Parti-Gras 2.0! Bret Michaels is bringing the ultimate summer party, and it kicks off at Ruoff Music Center.
Michaels won’t be the only iconic rocker at the festival. Don Felder (formally of The Eagles,) Chris Janson, Dee Snider (Twisted Sister,) and Lou Gramm (Foreigner) will be gracing the Nobleville stage July 12th.
He told Hammer and Nigel that Indy has a special place in his heart, and he is excited to be back.
“We have a sincere back and forth love of each other!”
For ticket packages and more info, click here.
Michaels hopped on the line with the guys and was as electric as ever. He shares memories from last year’s festival where a few Hoosiers may have joined him on stage, how he almost convinced the venue to do a dirt bike stunt, his infamous Carb Day performance, and more!
Listen to the full conversation here:
