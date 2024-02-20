Cities Across the Country Are Failing

Tony Katz was astonished to see a nice condo in a nice area of Chicago selling for under $400k.

Exactly how much is Chicago on fire? And can we take this and apply this as a conversion about cities writ large, that they’re all on fire? That there is a massive push to get out of the cities as quickly as one can?

It’s not only a Chicago phenomenon. People are also leaving beautiful California.

You leave that place because it became too difficult. Not too expensive, although that’s a part of its difficulty. It became too difficult… The cities have failed, and the cities have become too difficult. And that is because all of these cities, whether it be Chicago, or San Francisco, or Los Angeles, or New York, or Indianapolis. They are connected by their progressive politics. And their progressive politics make things too difficult.

