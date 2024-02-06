The US Senate’s Border Security And Ukraine Aid Bill

The US Senate unveiled a $118 billion border security bill that would also provide aid to Ukraine and Israel.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill on Wednesday, but it remains unclear whether the legislation can pass either chamber of Congress. Members of both parties have already openly criticized the bill.

House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson declared it “dead on arrival” if it reaches his chamber.

“The bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the president has created,” he said in a statement on X, formerly called Twitter.

Johnson and his allies have suggested that Biden should instead take executive action to address the situation at the border.

The $118 billion bill includes $60 billion in military assistance for Ukraine, $14 billion in security assistance for Israel and $10 billion in humanitarian assistance for civilians affected by war in Ukraine, Gaza and the West Bank.

Another $4.83 billion would be used to support US allies in the Indo-Pacific and “deter China”, while $2.4 billion would be directed toward assisting US military operations related to conflict in the Red Sea.

If the bill is passed, it would also provide $20 billion in funding to bolster and expand border security operations.