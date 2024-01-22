Leaders Respond to 51st Anniversary of Roe v. Wade Decision

STATEWIDE — In honor of what would have been the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, some Hoosiers and organizations are remembering the landmark Supreme Court decision.

Roe v. Wade became law on January 22nd, 1973. The Supreme Court’s decision to essentially legalize abortion around the United States caused ongoing controversy, resulting in occasional shifts in local laws.

As the makeup of SCOTUS changed, and with it the political affiliation of the majority of its members, Roe v. Wade once again became the focus of the nation’s highest court nearly two years ago.

The Court ultimately overturned the 1973 decision on June 24th, 2022. This decision further highlighted a major ideological divide in the U.S.

Conservative activists celebrated the overturning, considering it a victory for life. But, others felt the decision imposed undue restrictions and threatened to transport society back to a time of using dangerous methods to induce abortions.

In Indiana – one of the states that passed a near-total abortion ban – groups like Planned Parenthood tried to support those in need. Their reach was limited, though, and many Planned Parenthood sites closed their doors.

Since the election of President Joe Biden in 2020, many voters have hoped to see Roe v. Wade reinstated. As of now, most Hoosiers who wish to terminate their pregnancies have to go out of state for a procedure.