Indiana Supreme Court Clears Way for Near-Total Ban on Abortion to Take Effect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court cleared the way for Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion to take effect.

The state’s highest court announced Monday it had denied a rehearing on its June 30 decision on Indiana’s new abortion restrictions.

The vote was 4-1.

The Supreme Court’s decision means a state appeals court can now certify the decision, allowing the new law to take effect almost immediately.

The law completely bans abortion in the state of Indiana with three exceptions.

The first exception allows any woman up to 10 weeks into pregnancy in cases of rape or incest to have the procedure. The second allows any woman up to 20 weeks into pregnancy in cases of fatal fetal anomalies to have the procedure. The third exception allows the procedure in the case it prevents the mother’s death.

In July, Planned Parenthood announced it was no longer taking appointments for abortion services in the state.

At the time, they said services were ending because they had reached maximum capacity for patients trying to receive care ahead of the expected limited-exception abortion ban.

They have continued to provide other reproductive healthcare options, including pregnancy evaluation, wellness exams, and birth control.

ACLU of Indiana executive director, Jane Henegar, released the following statement:

“Today is a dark day in Indiana’s history, as a near-total abortion ban takes effect. We have seen the horrifying impact of bans like this across the country, and the narrow exceptions included in this extreme ban will undoubtedly put Hoosiers’ lives at risk. We will continue to fight in court to clarify and expand upon the current exceptions. Every person should have the fundamental freedom to control their own body and politicians’ personal opinions should play no part in this personal decision.”

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita feels the opposite. He also released a statement:

“My office promised to defend Indiana’s pro-life law, and we have done that every step of the way. Today, the Indiana Supreme Court certified its opinion rejecting a constitutional challenge to Indiana’s pro-life law, which protects the lives of innocent, unborn babies. This is great news for Hoosier life and liberty. We defeated the pro-death advocates who try to interject their views in a state that clearly voted for life.”

