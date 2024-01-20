Listen Live
Indy Parks Family Centers Open for Comfort on Sunday

These centers are usually open from Monday to Saturday, except this Sunday.

Published on January 20, 2024

Winter family fun in deep snow. Mom and kid play.

Source: Daniel Balakov / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – Four Indy Parks Family Centers will be open on Sunday to provide warm and comfortable spaces.

– Brookside Park: Open from 10 am to 6 pm.

– Garfield Park Conservatory (2505 Conservatory Drive): Operating hours from 10 am to 5 pm. Please note that this is not the Garfield Burrello Family Center.

– Perry Park: Welcoming visitors from 12 pm to 5 pm. The heated lobby is available, although the ice rink is closed.

– Broad Ripple Park: Open from 4 pm to 7 pm.

These centers are usually open from Monday to Saturday, except this Sunday. Regular hours resume Monday, and you can find each center’s schedule on this website.

For non-emergency assistance, call 211 24/7 for free and confidential support. Visit in211.communityos.org for info on food, crisis hotlines, disability, health needs, and more. In emergencies, contact 911.

