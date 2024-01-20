Indy Parks Family Centers Open for Comfort on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS – Four Indy Parks Family Centers will be open on Sunday to provide warm and comfortable spaces.
– Brookside Park: Open from 10 am to 6 pm.
– Garfield Park Conservatory (2505 Conservatory Drive): Operating hours from 10 am to 5 pm. Please note that this is not the Garfield Burrello Family Center.
– Perry Park: Welcoming visitors from 12 pm to 5 pm. The heated lobby is available, although the ice rink is closed.
– Broad Ripple Park: Open from 4 pm to 7 pm.
These centers are usually open from Monday to Saturday, except this Sunday. Regular hours resume Monday, and you can find each center’s schedule on this website.
For non-emergency assistance, call 211 24/7 for free and confidential support. Visit in211.communityos.org for info on food, crisis hotlines, disability, health needs, and more. In emergencies, contact 911.
