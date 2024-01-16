Listen Live
Holcomb’s State of the State

Holcomb congratulates himself, but on what?

Published on January 16, 2024

Governor Holcomb gave his final State of the State address last week congratulating himself and those in the chamber.  The establishment gave themselves more than a minute standing ovation. 

Ethan Hatcher asks:

What is there to celebrate? The infrastructure of the capital city is crumbling, we have a rising crime rate, property taxes are forcing Hoosiers out of their homes. The legislature passed the highest gas tax increase in Indiana state history, and all of that under Governor Eric Holcomb’s tenure. 

Indiana

