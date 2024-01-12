Strong Winds, Rain, and Snow Prompt Advisories and Flight Disruptions

INDIANAPOLIS- Forecasters say there will be intense winds, rain, and even some snow across Indiana today as the National Weather Service issues a wind advisory for Central Indiana and a winter weather advisory for counties in the northern part of the state.

Hoosiers should be prepared for possible power outages, especially at night, as winds may reach up to 50 miles per hour. Central Indiana will experience continuous rainfall due to its location in the warmer part of the system.

Due to the weather, several flights have been canceled or delayed at Indianapolis Airport.

Meanwhile, folks in the northern state should prepare for snowfall. The initial phase of the storm will also bring strong winds.

“We are going to have some very strong wind gusts this afternoon across Indiana,” said forecaster Jason Puma. “Wind gusts up as the low-pressure system is departing, could get up to as high as 55 miles an hour.”

Puma recommends having fully charged electronics in case of power loss to conserve energy and having plenty of water on hand in case issues include heating up water.

“It’s always good to have a secondary heating source such as a gas fireplace or maybe you have a wood-burning fireplace,” he said. “Candles are good, but you have to be careful with those given the fire risks they pose. Of course, there’s not a lot of light this time of year, so charge your phones up, and maybe your backup chargers are ready to go so you can call for help if necessary.”

Rainfall is expected all day. Forecasters work with first responders on weather conditions, especially fire departments.