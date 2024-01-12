Indianapolis must do better than André Carson

Congressman André Carson posted a provocative speech he made yesterday outside the South African Embassy conflating Hamas “Freedom Fighters” in the Middle East to Nelson Mandela. Tony has been talking about André Carson for years, taking the slings and the arrows. This is the latest from Carson that highlights that he has truly stepped out fully from the bigoted closet.

Tony argues:

For clarity, this is André Carson talking about the eradication of Israel. When you say Palestine must be free, you’re saying Israel cannot exist. And if you are talking about Nelson Mandela and freedom fighters one can easily ascertain that’s how you see Hamas. Your congressman in Indianapolis supports Hamas and the eradication of Israel.

It’s clear that Indianapolis will not elect a Republican as their representative in Congress. But the Democrats must nominate a candidate who’s not an antisemite.

Listen to the full discussion here:

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM