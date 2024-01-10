Mike Braun’s Team Submits 14,500 Signatures

WASHINGTON — By now, you have probably heard that Hoosier Senator Mike Braun is planning to step away from the U.S. Senate, with the hope of becoming the state’s next Governor.
His team members announced Wednesday that 14,500 signatures have been submitted for his gubernatorial run.
He Tweeted a message, thanking supporters “from all 92 counties,” as well as “the election workers and clerks…working hard to verify signatures.”
Others currently hoping to become the next Indiana Governor include Republican Suzanne Crouch, Republican Brad Chambers, and Democrat Jennifer McCormick.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
Woman's Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Identified
-
IMPD Names Suspect in Double Homicide of Indy Firefighter
-
Person Fatally Shot At Apartments On Northwest Side
-
IMPD: At Least One Person Killed, Many Injured in Separate Shootings
-
I-69 On Schedule To Be Done By End Of 2024
-
IMPD Makes Arrest In The Killing Of IFD Firefighter
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
WATCH: Police Chase Ends with Collision in Johnson County