Senator Mike Braun Is Running For Governor

Senator Mike Braun filed paperwork to run for Governor of Indiana yesterday, after much speculation on his political future.

Bruan had previously stated that he would make a decision on running before December 1st. The man he is hoping to replace, Governor Eric Holcomb, cannot run again due to term limits. The decision to run means that Brauns seat in the U.S Senate will be up for grabs. Among other things, Braun has expressed his support for term limits, as well as his disgust with the way the federal legislative branch is run.

