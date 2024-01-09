Central Indiana Dodges Snow, Anticipates Weekend Storm

INDIANAPOLIS –Hoosiers in Central Indiana received more rain than snow on Tuesday thanks to temperatures above freezing. Forecasters say another system is coming this weekend, bringing strong winds and cold temperatures.

“It will be a very strong system with low pressure where there will be the potential for rain or snow,” said Alexander McGinnis of the National Weather Service. “Right now, rain will be the prevailing precipitation.”

On Tuesday, a snow system hit Indiana but mostly affected areas north of Muncie, such as Kokomo and Lafayette, which received the most snow. While temperatures remained above freezing in Central Indiana, the snow system shifted to the north and northwest, so Indianapolis did not receive any snow.

“Had we had colder air ahead of the storm, we could have had a light coating,” added McGinnis. “Luckily, we were warm enough to avoid that.”

According to McGinnis, there will be rain in Central Indiana on Friday, but there is a chance of snow to the North and West of Indianapolis.

“Especially on the back end of the storm, and we are thinking as we get into the weekend, there could be some snow showers that have minor impacts across the area,” added McGinnis.

Today, there will be rain throughout the day, with a mix of rain and snow in the evening that could leave a light coating in some areas.