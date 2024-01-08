Winter Weather Advisory: Snow to Rain in Indianapolis Overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metro area will receive moderate to heavy snow overnight which will turn to rain by Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, which goes into effect at 10:00 pm.
“We could see 2-3 inches [of snow] in the advisory area,” said forecaster Ted Funk. “Tomorrow, that snow will transition to rain. Across our southern areas, including Bloomington, Columbus, and other areas a little farther downstate we may see a brief mix tonight but that will go over into all rain overnight and continue as rain tomorrow, so we are not expecting too much winter weather down south.”
Funk said another significant system is approaching on Friday, making it easier to predict storms as events get closer.
“It’s much too early to give details on that event,” added Funk. “We look at various model data, and it shows us. It’s tougher to determine what of precipitation will occur and where the heaviest precipitation will fall, so those finer details are a little more tenuous, but the fact that a significant storm will occur across the Ohio Valley is readily seen.”
NWS issues Winter Weather Advisories for potentially dangerous winter conditions like snow accumulation, freezing rain, sleet, or blowing snow.
