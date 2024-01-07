IFD Investigating Friday Crash on Shelby Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters are investigating after a car seemingly defied gravity by going airborne and crashing into the side of a building on the southeast side of Indianapolis.
Around 1:08 p.m. Friday, Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters were called to a building in the 2000 block of Shelby Street on a report of a personal injury accident with possible entrapment.
That block is in a residential area with a few businesses near I-65.
When crews arrived, they found that a car had driven into a building with the driver still inside.
Firefighters say the driver was able to get out of the car himself. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for evaluation.
Investigators say they are unsure why or how the driver went airborne and flew into the building.
IFD didn’t say if anyone was in the building at the time of the crash.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
Woman's Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Identified
-
IMPD Names Suspect in Double Homicide of Indy Firefighter
-
I-69 On Schedule To Be Done By End Of 2024
-
IMPD: At Least One Person Killed, Many Injured in Separate Shootings
-
Person Fatally Shot At Apartments On Northwest Side
-
IMPD Makes Arrest In The Killing Of IFD Firefighter
-
City of Westfield Announces Future Plans for Grand Park
-
WATCH: Police Chase Ends with Collision in Johnson County