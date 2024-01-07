Listen Live
Local News

IFD Investigating Friday Crash on Shelby Street

Published on January 7, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters are investigating after a car seemingly defied gravity by going airborne and crashing into the side of a building on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Around 1:08 p.m. Friday, Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters were called to a building in the 2000 block of Shelby Street on a report of a personal injury accident with possible entrapment.

That block is in a residential area with a few businesses near I-65.

Car Crash Into Side of Building

Source: IFD / WISH-TV

When crews arrived, they found that a car had driven into a building with the driver still inside.

Firefighters say the driver was able to get out of the car himself. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for evaluation.

Investigators say they are unsure why or how the driver went airborne and flew into the building.

IFD didn’t say if anyone was in the building at the time of the crash.

