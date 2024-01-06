Over an Inch of Snowfall Covers Central Indiana, More Precipitation Expected

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers in Central Indiana woke up to over an inch of snowfall on Saturday. Meteorologists say a heavy band moved across the metro, affecting areas like Southport and Fishers.

“We picked up a quick inch and a half here at the forecast office just south of the airport,” said forecaster Sam Lashley. “That started falling here about 1:30. In about three hours, we got a good inch and a half of snow.”

Forecasters predicted up to two inches of snow in some places north of Indianapolis. Southwest of Indianapolis in Plainfield, WIBC Reporter Donnie Burgess was tracking conditions in Hendricks County.

“At least an inch of snow has fallen since 1 a.m. & has not slowed down. The roads have not been well treated in Plainfield near the Indy Airport. US 40 is slick and slushy. Trucks are beginning to make their way through Plainfield,” said Burgess.

Road temperatures stayed above freezing, causing wet conditions on main roads with scattered slick spots and snow cover on parking lots and secondary roads.

Last year, Indianapolis received only a tenth of an inch of measurable snow on New Year’s Eve. However, this January is expected to bring more precipitation, which is good news as the state has been facing a moderate drought.

“There’s a system coming up Monday night through Wednesday that could potentially about an inch or more of rain,” said Lashley. “That is much needed across the entire state. We are watching another system late next week into next weekend.”

Lashley said it’s too early for forecasters to predict if there will be any snowfall with that system.