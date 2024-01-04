NWS: Clear Skies, Cold Temps, and a Brewing Winter Storm Ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday will see clearing skies and more sunshine later, but be cautious for morning slick spots. Expect a cold day with north/northeasterly winds and afternoon temperatures in the mid-30s. Tonight will be clear and cold, with lows around 19.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings in the Great Plains as a winter storm is forming over the Four Corners region. This storm is moving east and is expected to bring rain, a wintry mix, and snow starting Friday evening.

On Friday, anticipate partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30s. Friday night will be cloudy, with a chance of snow after midnight but minimal accumulation. Lows will be in the mid-20s.

Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a 50% chance of snow and little accumulation. Highs will reach the upper 30s with southeast winds around five mph. Saturday night remains mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of evening snow, increasing to 40% after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a 40% chance of morning snow and highs in the upper 30s. Sunday night transitions from mostly cloudy in the evening to partly cloudy, with lows in the mid-20s.