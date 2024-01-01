Snow? Rain? Drought? What to Know About January Weather

STATEWIDE — January is expected to feel more like winter, as opposed to the last few weeks of warm days and no snow.
“So, for much of this week it looks like we’ll just be seasonal, temperature-wise,” says forecaster Greg Melo with the National Weather Service Indianapolis office. “Seasonal” means January should bring with it more chilly nights and windy days.
Lows are expected to hang out in the 20s throughout this week, which means there’s a chance for frost build up on roads and bridges. However, snow is not expected.
“But, as we get into the weekend and even into the following week, we could get pretty active and potentially have some winter-systems coming through,” Melo explains.
Rain is the only thing meteorologists expect for now, and that could fall heavily in mid-January. It’s unclear which part of the state will get the most rain, says Melo.
Indiana is still in a moderate drought.
