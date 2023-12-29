NWS: Clouds, Drizzle, Rain, and a Hint of Snow in the Forecast

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers should expect various weather conditions in the next few days. It will be cloudy today with occasional very light drizzle in the early morning. Later in the day, there is a chance of rain with a slight possibility of snow in the afternoon. The high temperature is expected to be around 40 degrees.

Tonight, there will be cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of rain. Overnight temperatures will drop to the lower 30s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with high temperatures in the lower 40s. At night, overnight lows are expected in the lower 30s.

On Sunday, the weather will be mostly cloudy, with a possibility of snow showers in the afternoon. However, it is not expected that there will be any significant accumulation of snow. The temperature is predicted to be in the upper 30s. The likelihood of snow is 40 percent.

On Sunday night, mostly cloudy conditions will persist, and the temperature is expected to drop to the upper 20s.

New Year’s Day is expected to start off mostly cloudy before gradually clearing up in the afternoon. High temperatures should reach the upper 30s.