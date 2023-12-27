Stop complaining and get involved!

The 2024 legislative session is about to begin. Too many out there just complain, saying that all the politicians are corrupt. Guy Relford disagrees. He as a private citizen has been involved in fighting for the rights of Hoosiers for years. Frequent caller “Kelly from Avon” has also been on the front lines fighting against bad legislation. His call this weekend was regarding Indiana Senate Bill 28 that will prevent financial discrimination against those who don’t abide “woke” policies of the left. Kelly cited the example of the purchase Guy’s own book being declined by credit card companies because the book talks about gun safety. Kelly accurately identifies this kind of financial discrimination as a “social credit score”, which Senate Bill 28 will work to prohibit.

Unless the politicians hear from us, how are they to accurately know “which way the wind blows”? There are more of us, than them. If the legislators don’t hear from us, they will naturally bend the knee to the big monied lobbyists.

We so outnumber these people. Gun rights advocates, gun owners, people who care about their 2nd amendment rights, we so dramatically outnumber these people, why aren’t we showing up?

So, make getting active for the 2024 session part of your New Year’s resolutions. Complaining about the left will not stop them from continually chiseling down your Bill of Rights. Your participation in will.

